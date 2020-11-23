PORTLAND — Oregon topped 1,500 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 both Saturday and Sunday, setting new one-day records each day, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The state reported 1,517 new cases and one new death Sunday after reporting 1,509 new cases and seven more deaths Saturday.
When combined with the 1,306 new cases reported Friday, it marked three straight days the state has had new one-day highs in reported cases. Four new deaths were reported Friday.
“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising Coronavirus cases," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “But we aren't powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference.
“Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Allen repeated pleas last week by state officials for Oregon residents to take care this holiday week.
“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends,” he said. “The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret."
Coos County had 23 new cases over the weekend, while Curry County had nine and Douglas County 86.
Wheeler County, which has had by far the fewest cases in the state, reported its second case Saturday. In all, 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties had new cases over the weekend. Only Gilliam, Sherman and Wallowa counties did not. Grant County, another in the eastern part of the state, nearly doubled its count since the start of the pandemic with a total of 53 new cases over the weekend.
As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the state had 65,170 total cases and 820 deaths.
The new cases Friday were in the following counties: are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (15), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (9), Columbia (20), Coos (8), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (60), Douglas (39), Grant (27), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (39), Lake (3), Lane (91), Lincoln (7), Linn (27), Malheur (23), Marion (112), Morrow (3), Multnomah (337), Polk (21), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (17), Wasco (13), Washington (155), and Yamhill (20).
The new cases Saturday were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).
The new cases reported Sunday were in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).
Oregon’s 809th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 14 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 810th COVID-19 death is an 83-year old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 811th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 812th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 18 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 813th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 814th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 815th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 816th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 817th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 818th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 819th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 820th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
County
Cases1
Total deaths
Negative tests
Baker
257
3
2,762
Benton
709
7
21,746
Clackamas
5,353
76
90,277
Clatsop
333
0
7,985
Columbia
422
3
10,104
Coos
383
1
10,731
Crook
190
6
3,893
Curry
105
2
2,706
Deschutes
1,911
14
46,678
Douglas
804
15
18,130
Gilliam
21
0
430
Grant
122
1
1,372
Harney
86
1
1,127
Hood River
361
1
6,681
Jackson
3,356
23
49,176
Jefferson
765
11
6,563
Josephine
431
4
17,204
Klamath
685
4
13,392
Lake
98
0
1,212
Lane
3,820
37
93,714
Lincoln
563
13
11,599
Linn
1260
18
24,230
Malheur
2,308
39
7,235
Marion
8,321
127
72,521
Morrow
619
7
2,405
Multnomah
14,988
210
209,670
Polk
1,051
15
14,771
Sherman
23
0
445
Tillamook
111
0
4,150
Umatilla
4,099
48
17,647
Union
691
2
6,007
Wallowa
70
2
1,435
Wasco
472
18
6,853
Washington
8,815
96
133,636
Wheeler
2
0
210
Yamhill
1,565
16
25,747
Total
65,170
820
944,444
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
