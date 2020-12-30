COVID-19 has claimed 19 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,468, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
In addition, 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, raising the state’s total during the pandemic to 112,260 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Weekly Report
Despite Wednesday’s high numbers, the weekly report released Wednesday showed declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 6,790 new cases during the week of Dec. 21-27, a 22% decrease from the previous week. There were 86 reported deaths, down 100 from the previous week and the lowest total in four weeks.
A total of 134,498 tests were conducted during the week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%, a slight increase.
People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of the deaths.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18).
Oregon’s 1,450th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,451st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,452nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,453rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,454th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,455th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,456th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 28 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,457th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 27 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,458th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,459th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,460th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,461st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,462nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,463rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,464th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,465th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,466th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,467th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,468th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Wheeler County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital—Prineville. He had underlying conditions.
