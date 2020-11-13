All but three of Oregon’s 36 counties had new cases as the state reported another 1,076 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday.
In addition, seven more deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 753 since the pandemic began.
The new cases brought the state’s total to 54,937 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.
New cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 747th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 748th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death is a 38-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 6, in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 750th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 751st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 752nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 10, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 753rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at, Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
New modeling shows continued surge in COVID-19 cases
Today the Oregon Health Authority released its latest modeling indicating a steep increase in the spread of COVID-19 dating back to early November.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated to be between 1.25 and 1.69, with an estimate of 1.47.
The current level of transmission could result in “exponential” growth, resulting in approximately 1,500 new daily cases over the next two weeks. The model does have limitations, including that it is based on Oregon data only through November 6.
