Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Rain showers, with increasing winds in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.