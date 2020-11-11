PORTLAND — Oregon had another 876 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The new cases include 10 in Coos County, three in Curry County and 32 in Douglas County.
In addition, five more residents have died from COVID-19, leaving the state death toll at 742.
The new cases raised Oregon’s case total to 52,770 since the pandemic began.
The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 738th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.21 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 739th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.8 and died on Oct. 15, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 740th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov.1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 741st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
