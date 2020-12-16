With a second straight high number of reported deaths Wednesday, Oregon’s two-day total was over 100 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 48 deaths Wednesday after reporting 54 Tuesday. Prior to Tuesday, the daily high was 36.
In addition, 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties had at least one new confirmed or presumptive case and the state had 1,562 in all, bringing the total as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 97,622. The state’s death toll stands at 1,262.
Prior to the two high-count days, the state had a better week, with a drop in overall cases and deaths from the previous week.
Oregon Health Authority said every death is a sad reminder of the danger posed by the virus and of the need, even with vaccines now becoming available, for Oregonians to continue taking steps to stem the spread of the virus, including:
- Maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
- Wear a face covering when outside the house.
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Avoid gatherings with non-household members.
- If you have symptoms, consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
The surge in the number of deaths was a result both of the steadily high daily case counts and also the manner of processing death reports. The counting of deaths from death certificates can take additional time because they are determined by physicians and then sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review and confirmation. The information is then reported back to the states.
In Wednesday’s report, for example, seven of the people were from Yamhill County and died in their residences.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients in Oregon Wednesday morning was 554, 10 more than Tuesday. There were 113 in intensive care unit beds, an increase of one.
Weekly report
The weekly report released by Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, which did not include numbers from Tuesday or Wednesday, showed a drop in weekly cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
OHA reported 9,222 new cases for the week of Dec. 7-13, an 11% decrease from the previous week. That ended a stretch of seven straight weeks with higher counts.
In addition, 491 people were hospitalized, a slight decrease, and there were 116 reported deaths, down from 133.
People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths.
There were fewer tests for COVID-19 reported during the week, 149,243 (down from 170,964). The positive rate also was lower, at 7.4%.
Cases and deaths
New cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (31), Clackamas (166), Clatsop (7), Columbia (5), Coos (11), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (50), Douglas (16), Gilliam (2), Harney (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (64), Jefferson (29), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (5), Linn (51), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (8), Multnomah (455), Polk (30), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (148) and Yamhill (33).
Note: In its daily media release Tuesday, Dec. 15, OHA omitted information on the Oregon’s 1,198th COVID-19 death, a 56-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,215th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,216th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who died Aug. 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,217th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,218th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,219th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died at SW Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who died Nov. 25 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,222nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 12 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,223rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,224th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Jackson County who tested died Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,225th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,226th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who died Aug. 21 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,227th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,228th COVID-19 death is a 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,229th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,230th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died Dec. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,231st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,232nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Marion County who died May 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,233rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Aug. 7 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,234th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,235th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,236th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,237th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,238th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died Oct. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,239th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.10 and died Nov. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,240th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Dec. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,241st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 9 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,242nd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 1. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,243rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 15 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,244th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 10 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,245th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 9 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,246th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 12, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,247th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,248th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,249th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 15 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,250th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,251st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec.13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,252nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,253rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,254th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,255th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,256th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,257th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,258th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,259th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died June 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 1,260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,261st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,262nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In