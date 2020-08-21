SALEM — Oregon Governor Kate Brown gave a dire warning Friday that schools might not reopen for several months if the state doesn’t do a better job of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
If the state comes together to successfully curb the coronavirus, she said, schools could reopen in six weeks. And she emphasized it is her goal, as well as that of the state’s medical experts, to get students safely back into schools as soon as possible.
“Today, Oregon has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the entire country,” Brown said. “I want to say thank you to every Oregonian, every business, every elected local official who has helped put us in this position. We have truly slowed the spread of the virus.
“Wearing masks, limiting social gatherings, enforcing health and safety rules, these strategies work. Unfortunately, it’s still not enough. Our infection rate is still too high to get all of our kids safely back into the classrooms in most of our schools this fall. To keep students, teachers and staff safe in our schools across the state, we need to see a much more rapid decline in case numbers and we need to see it quickly.”
Brown said the state’s rate of new infections has stabilized at about 300 new cases a day. But to reopen schools to students, she said the rate needs to drop to 60 cases per day.
“And opening classrooms for in-class learning, including child care and K through 12, is my priority,” Brown said. “If we cannot improve our trajectory over the rest of the month, by increased compliance with already existing policies and guidelines, unfortunately, I will need to add more restrictions.
“When it comes to controlling the virus, we have the tools. We need everyone to use them.”
Brown said increased restrictions might include closing some businesses again, including bars and restaurants, or limiting them to outside service. Another option would be some sort of travel ban including quarantine restrictions on people entering Oregon from areas of the country that are COVID-19 hot-spots and requiring quarantine for Oregon residents who return to the state after visiting those areas.
Brown said she has challenged community and business leaders to “step up and get the job done.”
She said she asked business leaders to take additional steps to ensure employee and customer safety, including making sure people are wearing face coverings and staying six feet apart.
“Local officials need to conduct more business inspections in places like indoor entertainment venues and restaurant kitchens,” Brown said. “Community leaders need to make sure as new cases are identified, we are connecting people with economic supports to help them stay home and quarantine, even when they have mild symptoms. We do have resources available so that people can afford to stay home. We need to get that money and help out in the communities where it is needed.”
Residents, meanwhile, need to do a better job avoiding the social situations that lead to the spread of the virus, she said.
“Local officials need to get creative about enforcing rules against large social gatherings, house parties, pool parties and so forth,” she said. “Too many cases over the summer have come from these informal social get-togethers.
“I am here to deliver a message to local elected officials, local community leaders and business leaders, and to everyone single Oregonian. Now is the time to step up even further.”
Brown was joined in her press briefing by Pat Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist.
Allen noted that while the number of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 were down for a second straight week last week, Oregon still has hit the milestones of more than 24,000 confirmed cases and 414 total deaths.
“That’s over 400 people who have left behind families, friends, colleagues and neighbors who will miss them, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” he said.
The number of hospitalizations also has dropped, Allen said.
“We are making a difference in stemming the tide, but the virus remains prevalent across Oregon and is a risk to everyone,” Allen said. “We are on the right track. Now we need to step on the gas.”
Sidelinger offered a message of hope if the state pulls together, adding that in-school learning could return within six weeks if the state hits the governor’s goals.
“Getting students back into schools is in our reach,” he said. “We have some work to do, but it’s attainable.”
Brown agreed.
“We know from the data that if Oregonians continue to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and face mask guidelines, we can get to where we need to be,” she said. “(At the current rate), it will take roughly over 200 days before all our kids can get back into the classroom. If we can get the factor down, it can happen in as little as six weeks. It’s honestly up to all of us and it’s going to take collective effort and collective action.
“We can get this done.”
