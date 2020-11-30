Oregon crossed the 75,000-mark in total COVID-19 cases on Monday when the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases, as well as seven more deaths.
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, the state had 75,431 total cases and 912 deaths.
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took only three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths.
“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying, if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202), Yamhill (27)
Oregon’s 906th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 907th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 27 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 908th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 909th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 910th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 911th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 19 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 912th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
