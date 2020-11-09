PORTLAND — Oregon’s ongoing surge of new coronavirus cases has pushed the state over the 50,000 mark since the pandemic began.
The Oregon Health Authority reported the state had another 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases, leaving the count since the pandemic began at 50,448 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
In addition, one new death was reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 730.
New cases reported Sunday were in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In