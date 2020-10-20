Oregon has gone over 40,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
That brings the total case number statewide as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to 40,136, OHA said.
In addition, the state reported six more deaths, bringing the death toll to 633.
Tuesday’s new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (9), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Klamath (4), Lane (42), Linn (13), Malheur (11), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (101), Polk (6), Umatilla (10), Wasco (2), Washington (44), and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 628th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 629th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 630th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 in her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 631st COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 18 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 632nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 633rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
