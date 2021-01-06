A day after reporting 44 deaths linked to COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported eight more deaths Wednesday.
But OHA also reported a sharp increase in the number of new cases and positive tests in its weekly report, released each Wednesday, the same day the total number of cases in the state went over 120,000.
A total of 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, leaving a total of 120,223 cases and 1,558 deaths linked to COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The case count was lower than anticipated because of a server outage, OHA reported.
Weekly report
OHA’s weekly COVID-19 report showed sharp increases in cases and positive tests. It showed 7,913 new daily cases for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, a 17% increase after three weeks of declining cases.
The percentage of positive tests increased to 7.5%. A total of 123,821 tests were conducted during the week.
There was a decline in reported deaths for the week, 73 (down from 86). People ages 20-49 have accounted for 54% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of the deaths linked to the virus.
The COVID-19 outbreak report showed 4,853 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities, with 323 deaths.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (8), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27), Yamhill (44).
Oregon's 1551st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 3 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1552nd COVID-19 death is 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 4 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1553rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1554th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1555th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1556th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1557th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Jan. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1558th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Note: Updated information is available for Oregon's 1523rd death, reported yesterday. He is a 76-year-old male in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Jan. 2 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In