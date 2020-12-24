Oregon reported 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 105,970.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported another 21 deaths, leaving the state’s death toll at 1,403.
Weekly report
The state had a slight drop in weekly cases from the previous week, but also a record number of deaths.
OHA reported 8,745 new cases from Dec. 14-20, a 5% decrease from the previous week. It was the second straight week with a decrease in new cases.
There also was an 11% drop in the number of people hospitalized by the virus and the percentage of positive tests dropped by 6.3 percent. In all, 167,335 tests were conducted in the state during the week.
But the number of deaths was 186, a new high for the pandemic.
People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the total cases, while people 70 and over have accounted for 76% of the deaths. The state’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities, with 296 deaths.
Cases and deaths
The new cases Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (18), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (3), Deschutes (41), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (48), Jefferson (8), Josephine (17), Klamath (30), Lane (73), Lincoln (5), Linn (48), Malheur (20), Marion (127), Morrow (1), Multnomah (209), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (33), Union (2), Wasco (14), Washington (117), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (32).
Oregon’s 1,383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,384th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,385th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 19 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,386th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,387th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,388th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov.26 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,389th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,391st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,392nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,393rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,394th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,395th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 21 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,397th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec.18 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,398th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,399th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,400th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,401st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,402nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 22 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,403rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
