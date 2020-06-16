SALEM — In March, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles closed to most in-person services to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The department began taking appointments for these services on June 2. Last week, the DMV reported 100,000 requests for the appointments.
According to a press release from the department, the DMV has made over 40,000 attempts to call requesters back to schedule appointments and made more than 26,000 appointments already.
“The number of requests is high after nearly three months of pent-up demand,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Yesterday we processed as many requests as we received for the day, which is a great sign that we’ve ramped up appropriately. We will continue adding offices and appointment slots, and increase our capacity to set appointments in the days ahead,” McClellan said.
The DMV received close to 12,000 appointment requests online in a single 24-hour period. This resulted in a backlog of some 30,000 customers awaiting contact from the department. According to the release, the average wait time is 4-5 days for the initial contact by DMV, and the calls are made in the order that request forms are received.
A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through October 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to choose to not go to DMV while we’re working through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.
The DMV opened 38 offices on June 3 for appointments for priority services, including: driver license, permit and ID card issuances, driver knowledge tests, disabled parking permits, farm endorsements and VIN inspections.
Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at OregonDMV.com.
