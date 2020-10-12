PORTLAND — Oregon’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic was unchanged Saturday, remaining at 599, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
The state also ended a string of three straight days with more than 400 new cases statewide, with a total of 337 new and presumptive cases, though Curry County had a new daily high with 11 from an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
The state has had 37,255 confirmed and presumptive cases.
The cases reported Sunday were in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).
In curry County, the administration of Sea View Senior Living Care notified Curry County Public Health of 11 cases there, all patients of the long-term memory care facility and none appearing to have symptoms of COVID-19.
It raised the total number of cases in Curry County since the pandemic started to 49.
