PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 92 to 99, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,385. The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (1), Harney (1), Klamath (1), Linn (2), Marion (9), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 93rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old female in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 27 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 94th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 26 at Salem hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 95th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Salem hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 96th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 97th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 23 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 98th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 99th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 26 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Weekly Report again expands data on COVID-19 in Oregon
OHA’s Weekly Coronavirus Report has again expanded this week to add data on underlying conditions for the COVID-19 cases that have died. OHA will also now include the number of COVID-19 recovered cases by county.
The report provides demographic data and information on signs and symptoms from all COVID-19 cases in Oregon, the reported risk factors from all COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 cases by sex, age group, race, and ethnicity.
The Weekly Report also includes death totals and rates, and cases and deaths from all care facilities and senior living communities that have three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more death. You can read the Weekly Report here.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
