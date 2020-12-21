Oregon crossed the 100,000-case barrier in the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday as cases continue to surge statewide.
The Oregon Health Authority also released a new modeling report Friday, suggesting possible scenarios for the future spread of the virus.
"People in Oregon successfully lowered the higher level of transmission seen earlier in November, and we did not observe an increase in transmission over Thanksgiving," researchers wrote. "However, as of November 28 the (rate of reproduction) remained above one, indicating cases were continuing to rise."
In one scenario, if Oregon residents became more adherent to prevention recommendations, like in early October, researchers project new daily diagnosed cases would decrease to a two-week average of 1,200 by Jan. 1, and daily hospitalizations would decrease to 55 in the same timeframe.
If residents keep the same level of virus precautions as in late November, the researchers wrote that the state could continue to see exponential growth in cases, up to an average of 2,200 cases and 110 hospitalizations per day.
But if people start taking less precautions, the picture could get worse. A return to early November's level of transmission would mean an average of 2,550 cases and 125 hospitalizations a day by Jan. 1.
OHA also began reporting a new — and much more positive — figure over the weekend: The number of vaccinations received and administered in the state. By Saturday, the state had received its scheduled 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
19,000 of those have gone to hospitals across the state, including facilities in Portland, Salem, Albany, Bend, Ontario and Medford, among others, according to OHA.
"The sprint to the starting line is over. Now the hard work begins to vaccinate the critical mass of adult Oregonians needed to end this pandemic," OHA Director Patrick Allen wrote Friday. Thanks to all the front-line health care workers who literally rolled-up their sleeves to take their first doses of this safe and effective vaccine."
Case counts
The state reported 1,390 cases on Friday, pushing the state to 100,308 total cases.
“While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who've taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities,” OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said Friday.
“COVID-19 hasn't spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we're distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it's too soon to drop our guard."
Both Idaho and Nevada, two of our neighboring states with fewer residents, have reported more total cases — more than 125,000 for Idaho and 194,000 for Nevada. Oregon also has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state reported 21 new deaths Friday and 36 Saturday before reporting just one new death Sunday.
In addition, there were 1,542 new cases Saturday and 1,153 on Sunday.
Cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).
Cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).
The new cases Sunday were in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).
County
Cases1
Total deaths
Baker
398
4
Benton
1,215
9
Clackamas
9,016
107
Clatsop
489
2
Columbia
740
9
Coos
653
6
Crook
393
6
Curry
248
2
Deschutes
3,545
19
Douglas
1,280
36
Gilliam
33
1
Grant
164
1
Harney
123
1
Hood River
709
8
Jackson
5,309
58
Jefferson
1,259
14
Josephine
972
18
Klamath
1,641
14
Lake
185
4
Lane
6,223
80
Lincoln
803
16
Linn
2,324
31
Malheur
2,739
49
Marion
12,543
195
Morrow
774
7
Multnomah
23,138
365
Polk
1,739
24
Sherman
30
0
Tillamook
254
0
Umatilla
5,164
54
Union
946
13
Wallowa
76
3
Wasco
786
20
Washington
14,616
134
Wheeler
12
0
Yamhill
2,391
31
Total
102,930
1,341
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In