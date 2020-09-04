PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 470, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 27,336.
COVID-19 daily cases continue to decline
During the week of Monday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 30, OHA recorded 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 infection. This is down 8.6% from last week’s tally of 1,704 and Oregon’s lowest weekly total since the end of June.
The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4 percent, the lowest in two months. Thirty-nine Oregonians were reported to have died, up from 32 last week. The 26,713 cases reported in Oregon as of Aug. 30 equates to about to 631 cases per 100,000 persons. Also, as of Aug. 30, 459 Oregonians have died with COVID-19, a mortality rate of 11 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians.
The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20–29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Through April 18, 51% of reported cases had been among persons 50 or older and 48 percent of the deaths have involved persons 80 or older.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (23), Marion (36), Morrow (7), Multnomah (65), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4), Washington (40), and Yamhill (6).
COVID-19 deaths
Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 23, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 469th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22, at Providence St. Vincent. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 470th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Aug. 21 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
NOTE: OHA has more information about Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death first reported on Aug. 22. She was a 37-year old woman who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions. Due to a data compilation error, she was also reported as Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 on Aug. 29. OHA regrets the error.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In