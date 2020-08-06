PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 339, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 20,225. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 339th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Aug. 1, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center. He had underlying conditions.
Public charge rule blocked amid COVID-19 pandemic
A judge issued new injunctions last week blocking the public charge immigration rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will allow immigrant communities across Oregon and the rest of the country to access critical health care and public benefits during the current health crisis.
The injunction issued against the Department of Homeland Security prevents the agency from enforcing, applying, implementing or treating as effective the "public charge" rule for any period during a declared national health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The rule had expanded the list of benefits that the federal government could consider in deciding whether a person can enter the United States or obtain lawful permanent residency.
"The public charge rule has worsened health disparities, especially for the Latino/a/x community, at a time when they are most hard hit by the lethal coronavirus," said Patrick Allen, Oregon Health Authority Director. "Here in Oregon many immigrant families decided not to access public benefits, even leaving their children without health insurance."
In January the Supreme Court issued a ruling that lifted an October 2019 decision to block the public charge rule, allowing it to go into effect. As a result, the Department of Homeland Security began enforcing the rule on Feb. 24, just before the coronavirus outbreak became a nationwide pandemic.
Learn about how to avoid coronavirus scams
The COVID-19 pandemic has given scammers a variety of different opportunities to commit fraud. Learn more about potential scams at the Division of Financial Regulation’s COVID-19 fraud prevention webpage. Topics include fake mobile banking apps, government imposters, bogus unemployment claims, and more.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In