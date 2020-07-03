PORTLAND — On Thursday, Oregon saw the largest single-day total case count of confirmed and presumptive caes of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 375 cases. There was also one death due to COVID-19, bringing the total for Oregon to 209.
Friday, the count was lower, but not by much: 344 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported, with no deaths, bringing the state total cases to 9,636. New cases were reported in 28 of the state's 36 counties Friday.
Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon. The largest county case count Friday was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread.
Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state. Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6-feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Health Authority also released a table showing recent trends in cases by county between mid-June and the beginning of July.
These trends show where the COVID-19 virus is spreading at the fastest rate and which counties have the highest rates of “sporadic” transmission – i.e., cases that do not have a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks or clusters of infections and therefore indicate that the virus is spreading uncontained in a community.
Governor Kate Brown identified eight counties that will be placed on a “Watch List” based on these data: Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wasco.
State and local health officials will closely monitor the situation in these counties in coming days and prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities.
To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (18), Linn (2), Malheur (20), Marion (32), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (46), and Yamhill (1).
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 209th COVID-19 death is 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 30. Her place of death s being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
