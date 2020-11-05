PORTLAND — The state's daily COVID-19 case count soared to a new record Thursday, with 805 cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
The state's previous record was set last week, with 600 cases.
“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings," Governor Kate Brown said in a release Thursday. "You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends."
State health officials say the spread isn't attributable to workplace or other large outbreaks. Instead, the increase is coming from small, informal gatherings between family and friends.
"Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times," wrote Dean Sidelinger, the OHA state health officer.
The state's test positivity rate is rising, too, meaning more people who get tested for the virus are testing positive for it than before. That rate was 8.5% last week, Sidelinger said.
"Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19," Brown wrote. "We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thusday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (45), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (1), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (18), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (196), Polk (8), Umatilla (26), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (134), and Yamhill (17).
What's more, state health officials announced five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 710.
Oregon’s 706th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 707th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 708th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 709th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 710th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 17 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
