PORTLAND — A day after its highest one-day total of new cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon had another 425 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
The state had a new one-day high of 484 new cases on Thursday.
Friday’s tally included four cases in Coos County, two in Douglas and three in Curry. There also were three new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 597.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (28), Marion (50), Morrow (1), Multnomah (101), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (15).
Oregon’s 595th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 596th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 18 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 597th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 30 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In