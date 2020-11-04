PORTLAND — Oregon again was just under 600 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
The state had 597 new cases as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, extending the total since the pandemic began to 47,049.
In addition, COVID-19 claimed four more lives, bringing the state’s death toll to 705.
The new cases were in the following counties: : Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (9), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (24), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (172), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (23), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 702nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct.13 and died on Nov. 2, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 703rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 704th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Nov. 2, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 705th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 2, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 outbreak at Fred Meyer Distribution Center
An COVID-19 outbreak of 39 cases has been reported at the Fred Meyer Distribution Center in Clackamas County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 22, but the initial case count was below the reporting threshold. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
