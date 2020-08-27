COOS and CURRY COUNTIES — Oregon Coast Community Action is available to help those in need during the pandemic.
"In these unprecedented times it becomes more and more important for communities to come together and support each other," ORCCA wrote in a press release.
For people living in Coos or Curry Countiy who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ORCCA has available funding to help them get caught up and back on the right track.
Anyone who has a compromised immune system or an elevated risk of infection and vulnerability to their health as it relates to COVID 19 might qualify for assistance with rent relief and/or energy bill payment assistance.
For energy bill payment assistance, call 541-435-7080 and speak to one of ORCCA's knowledgeable front desk staff to obtain an application.
For rent relief, contact 541-435-7080 ext. 370 to speak to a housing stabilization specialist to see if you may be eligible for assistance.
