Operation Show the Love aims to help local eateries

COOS BAY — After the hugely successful Operation: Holiday Gift Card restaurant gift card blitz held in December, organizers are planning Round 2 for January.
The new program, titled Operation: Show the Love, will concentrate on assisting restaurants with inside dining that continue to be affected by the opening and closing orders due to COVID-19.
Once again, the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend, along with the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, the Travel Southern Oregon Coast, the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau and K-DOCK Radio are working with restaurants in Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston to give them a boost during this traditionally slow time for business.
“These organizations have pooled funds to purchase gift cards in the total amount of $540 per restaurant participating, which will provide an influx of funds now when restaurants are traditionally in their slowest months, made only worse by the pandemic situation,” Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said. “Between Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston, we have 71 small locally owned restaurants who have had to close their dining rooms to seated diners again and again the past nine months.”
“We are very excited to have the support of such fine organizations to help us show our love for our small businesses,” said North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke. “In December, the gift cards went so fast we knew we had to repeat the program. We also know that when these gift cards are redeemed, diners will purchase more than the face value, so our restaurants will get another boost then.”
Gift cards will be sold for half the face value during a one-day gift card sales blitz on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Coos Bay Visitor Information Center.
Sale of the cards begins at 9 a.m. All gift cards are valued at $20 and will be sold for $10 each. There is a limit of one gift card per restaurant per person and a limit of five total gift cards per person.
“We know that we had some disappointed citizens in December who were unable to purchase the gift cards because we ran out so fast, within a few hours,” said Janice Langlinais, the executive director of the Visitor & Convention Bureau. “This time, we are planning to hold the event on a Saturday, we will have more gift cards available, and will limit the total number of cards that can be purchased to five. This will, hopefully, give us cards to sell throughout the day and to more of our wonderful citizens who want to show their love for our restaurants, too.”
As a reminder, there is a limit to the number of people who can be inside the Coos Bay Visitor Center at a time. The Center staff and volunteers will be monitoring the doors and encouraging purchasers to social distance both outside the center when waiting to enter and once they are in the center waiting for their purchases.
Officials encourage those who are able to do so to bring cash as those transactions will go much quicker.
Donations also will be welcome, with a box set up for those wishing to donate cash or gift cards for local needs.
