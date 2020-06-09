PORTLAND — As Oregon reopens, the Oregon Health Authority reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in communities
Sunday’s count of people testing positive for COVID-19 marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon, with 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases and one death, raising the state's death toll to 164.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (4).
On Saturday, two COVID-19 deaths were reported, along with 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (2), Jefferson (2), Lincoln (6), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (3), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (2).
The high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about their risk of exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
On Monday, the OHA announced an additional 114 cases. These numbers are tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number. State and county public health officials continue to work with businesses to address outbreaks and protect the health of workers.
"While we move further along the path to reopening Oregon, these numbers serve as a reminder that the coronavirus is still in our communities," OHA stated in its daily coronavirus update. "Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene. We also ask you to answer the call if someone from local public health calls to let you know you may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"Together, we have slowed the spread of COVID-19 and flattened the curve. We can continue to support our families and communities by following health and safety guidelines as Oregon reopens."
Daily coronavirus update
On Monday, the OHA reported 114 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total cases to 4,922. No new deaths were reported as of 12:01 a.m. Monday and the state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 164. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Hood River (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (61), Marion (8), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (8), Washington (2).
The high number in Lincoln County is related to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Newport, according to OHA. Outbreak totals will be reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Report.
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 162nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 9 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 163rd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 29 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
Coos County has has 32 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,710 negative cases and no deaths. Shutter Creek Correctional Institution was the location of an initial outbreak of the coronavirus in Coos County. Twenty-five adults in custody tested positive while two employees of the facility also recorded positive tests; one employee was a presumptive positive.
Curry County has had seven positive COVID-19 cases, 408 negative cases and no deaths. Douglas County has had 29 positive COVID-19 cases, 3,193 negative cases and no deaths.
Oregon’s weekly testing summary for the week ending June 5 shows that 20,539 people were tested, above the minimum weekly goal of 15,000 outlined in the COVID-19 Strategic Testing plan for Oregon.
As of week’s end, the cumulative positive testing rate was 3.1 percent of tests performed. This is lower than the national average of 11 percent.
"The decreasing rate of positive test results reflects the success of Oregonians in following the Governor’s stay-at-home order, along with increasing testing statewide," the OHA press release stated.
Legislature allocates $247M from Coronavirus Relief Fund
On Friday, June 5, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board approved $247 million in funding to support communities, individuals, and businesses impacted by COVID-19. The funds come from the federal CARES Act and include investments to support housing and utility assistance, mental health and addictions services, assistance to childcare providers, rural hospitals, and other critical programs.
Meeting recordings and materials from Emergency Board meetings can be found on the Oregon State Legislature website. You can also download a press release from House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney with a list of the approved funding.
New outbreak reported
An outbreak of seven cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started on May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees in its daily news release Monday through Friday.
State and county public health officials are working to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
