Coronavirus

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases also continued to rise, with 408 cases reported Saturday and 277 cases reported Sunday, bringing the state total to 16,758, according to the OHA. There were four new cases reported in Coos County over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 80 confirmed and presumptive cases with no deaths.

Curry County stands at 13 total confirmed and presumptive cases with no deaths, while Douglas County has reported 116 total cases and one death. 

The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).

The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 287th COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 288th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 289th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

22

0

805

Benton

134

6

7,757

Clackamas

1276

34

35,158

Clatsop

68

0

3,284

Columbia

69

0

4,012

Coos

80

0

3,606

Crook

32

1

1,528

Curry

13

0

934

Deschutes

460

3

15,662

Douglas

116

1

7,194

Gilliam

3

0

144

Grant

2

0

475

Harney

6

0

517

Hood River

150

0

3,353

Jackson

291

0

17,107

Jefferson

258

0

2,825

Josephine

84

1

6,060

Klamath

181

1

6,572

Lake

31

0

419

Lane

448

3

37,566

Lincoln

380

8

6,407

Linn

223

10

9,859

Malheur

576

8

2,802

Marion

2,413

65

26,826

Morrow

245

1

1001

Multnomah

3,921

82

80,007

Polk

245

12

4,235

Sherman

8

0

231

Tillamook

24

0

1,866

Umatilla

1,678

16

7,749

Union

385

2

2,247

Wallowa

18

1

591

Wasco

146

3

3,025

Washington

2,495

22

51,198

Wheeler

0

0

132

Yamhill

277

9

8,563

Total

16,758

289

361,717

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, refer to the OHA press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments