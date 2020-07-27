PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases also continued to rise, with 408 cases reported Saturday and 277 cases reported Sunday, bringing the state total to 16,758, according to the OHA. There were four new cases reported in Coos County over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 80 confirmed and presumptive cases with no deaths.
Curry County stands at 13 total confirmed and presumptive cases with no deaths, while Douglas County has reported 116 total cases and one death.
The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 287th COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 288th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 289th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
22
0
805
Benton
134
6
7,757
Clackamas
1276
34
35,158
Clatsop
68
0
3,284
Columbia
69
0
4,012
Coos
80
0
3,606
Crook
32
1
1,528
Curry
13
0
934
Deschutes
460
3
15,662
Douglas
116
1
7,194
Gilliam
3
0
144
Grant
2
0
475
Harney
6
0
517
Hood River
150
0
3,353
Jackson
291
0
17,107
Jefferson
258
0
2,825
Josephine
84
1
6,060
Klamath
181
1
6,572
Lake
31
0
419
Lane
448
3
37,566
Lincoln
380
8
6,407
Linn
223
10
9,859
Malheur
576
8
2,802
Marion
2,413
65
26,826
Morrow
245
1
1001
Multnomah
3,921
82
80,007
Polk
245
12
4,235
Sherman
8
0
231
Tillamook
24
0
1,866
Umatilla
1,678
16
7,749
Union
385
2
2,247
Wallowa
18
1
591
Wasco
146
3
3,025
Washington
2,495
22
51,198
Wheeler
0
0
132
Yamhill
277
9
8,563
Total
16,758
289
361,717
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, refer to the OHA press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
