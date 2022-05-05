PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 18,608 cases of infection during the month of April.
Of those cases, 8,815, or 47.4%, were unvaccinated people, and 9,769, or 52.5%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 6,142, or 52.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, there have been 207,952 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 52,998, or 25.5%, were fully vaccinated.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot.
The latest breakthrough report can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In