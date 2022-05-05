Covid19 protien

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 18,608 cases of infection during the month of April.  

Of those cases, 8,815, or 47.4%, were unvaccinated people, and 9,769, or 52.5%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 6,142, or 52.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted. 

To date, there have been 207,952 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 52,998, or 25.5%, were fully vaccinated.  

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80. 

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot. 

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

