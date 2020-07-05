PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Two of those deaths occurred Sunday and four of them occurred Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 304 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 10,230.

The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).

The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).

Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County: Cases (1); Total deaths; Negative tests (2)

Baker: 5; 0; 541

Benton: 94; 5; 6,242

Clackamas: 845; 25; 24,752

Clatsop: 51; 0; 2,516

Columbia: 39; 0; 2,933

Coos: 42; 0; 2,847

Crook: 13; 0; 1,097

Curry: 8; 0; 734

Deschutes: 219: 0: 11,393

Douglas: 50; 0; 5,293

Gilliam: 1; 0; 106

Grant: 1; 0; 199

Harney: 1; 0; 418

Hood River: 93; 0; 2,453

Jackson: 149; 0; 12,842

Jefferson: 133; 0; 2,075

Josephine: 55; 1; 4,551

Klamath: 130; 1; 5,255

Lake: 21; 0; 260

Lane: 218; 3; 25,057

Lincoln: 346; 4; 4,747

Linn: 157; 9; 7,038

Malheur: 206; 1; 1,815

Marion: 1,648; 48; 18,053

Morrow: 102; 1; 564

Multnomah: 2,488; 69; 55,510

Polk: 159; 12; 3,029

Sherman: 3; 0; 152

Tillamook: 14; 0; 1,426

Umatilla: 757; 6; 4,489

Union: 356; 1; 1,716

Wallowa: 10; 0; 450

Wasco: 91; 1; 2,298

Washington: 1,586; 20; 35,183

Wheeler: 0; 0; 122

Yamhill: 139; 8; 5,815

Total: 10,230; 215; 253,971

(1) This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, OHA will update counts accordingly.

(2) This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

 
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments