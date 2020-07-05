PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Two of those deaths occurred Sunday and four of them occurred Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 304 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 10,230.
The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).
Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County: Cases (1); Total deaths; Negative tests (2)
Baker: 5; 0; 541
Benton: 94; 5; 6,242
Clackamas: 845; 25; 24,752
Clatsop: 51; 0; 2,516
Columbia: 39; 0; 2,933
Coos: 42; 0; 2,847
Crook: 13; 0; 1,097
Curry: 8; 0; 734
Deschutes: 219: 0: 11,393
Douglas: 50; 0; 5,293
Gilliam: 1; 0; 106
Grant: 1; 0; 199
Harney: 1; 0; 418
Hood River: 93; 0; 2,453
Jackson: 149; 0; 12,842
Jefferson: 133; 0; 2,075
Josephine: 55; 1; 4,551
Klamath: 130; 1; 5,255
Lake: 21; 0; 260
Lane: 218; 3; 25,057
Lincoln: 346; 4; 4,747
Linn: 157; 9; 7,038
Malheur: 206; 1; 1,815
Marion: 1,648; 48; 18,053
Morrow: 102; 1; 564
Multnomah: 2,488; 69; 55,510
Polk: 159; 12; 3,029
Sherman: 3; 0; 152
Tillamook: 14; 0; 1,426
Umatilla: 757; 6; 4,489
Union: 356; 1; 1,716
Wallowa: 10; 0; 450
Wasco: 91; 1; 2,298
Washington: 1,586; 20; 35,183
Wheeler: 0; 0; 122
Yamhill: 139; 8; 5,815
Total: 10,230; 215; 253,971
(1) This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, OHA will update counts accordingly.
(2) This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In