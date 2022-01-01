The Oregon Health Authority recently announced several new high-volume vaccination sites to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters shots.
The new sites are:
• Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence, starting Dec. 31. Open daily Monday through Saturday from noon - 7 p.m. Sundays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This venue will be closed on Tuesday, Jan.18 ,due to a previous commitment.
• Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Rd., Roseburg, starting Jan.4. Open daily (including weekends), 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend, starting Jan 8. Open daily (including weekends) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Spirit Mountain Casino, 27100 SW Salmon River Highway, Grand Ronde, starting Jan. 15. Open Monday through Saturday, noon - 7 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
These sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses. The vaccines are safe, effective and free. You do not need health insurance. No appointment is necessary.
People in Oregon age 18 and older are eligible for booster shots six months after a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters provide added protection from serious illness from COVID-19.
Several sites around the state can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations. Many have added availabilities over the holiday season.
For more information about vaccination clinics and providers near you go to GetVaccinated.Oregon.gov or visit OHA’s webpage on available clinics across the state.
