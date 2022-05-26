On May 25, 2022, at approximately 08:00 AM, Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek to investigate a domestic violence complaint.
Upon arrival the suspect, Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne (60), had fled the scene. Probable cause was established to arrest Heckathorne for the crimes of Menacing and Recklessly Endangering.
Shortly after 10:00 AM, DCSO Deputies and officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department located Heckathorne on Weaver Road near his residence. Heckathorne rammed two deputies in their vehicles before crashing into a ditch. After exiting his vehicle Heckathorne remained uncooperative and engaged a uniformed Deputy.
The Deputy fired his duty weapon and Heckathorne was struck one time. Deputies quickly began rendering aid to Heckathorne who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP Major Crimes Detectives from the Springfield and Roseburg Area Commands responded to assist Douglas County Major Crimes Team and is leading the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting Incident.
The Douglas County Major Crimes team is comprised of members from the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
Additional details regarding the investigation will be made available through the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
