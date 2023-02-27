The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning above 1,500 feet in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for Coos and Curry Counties
WHAT
Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches, except locally to 3 feet over the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
WHERE
The higher terrain of the South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
- If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
- A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now.
