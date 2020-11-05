NORTH BEND — Two cohorts of students are quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19, the North Bend School District announced Thursday.
Two coronavirus cases forced the district to quarantine the cohorts, and both cases were among students at Hillcrest Elementary. One case is a confirmed positive test, and the second is a presumptive positive, meaning that student had extended contact with a known positive and has COVID-19 symptoms, according to the state's definition.
The cases closed two morning cohorts — a first-grade cohort and a third-grade cohort — for between 10 and 14 days, according to Superintendent Kevin Bogatin. He declined to say if the two cases were related, citing privacy concerns.
"(The cohorts) won't be returning until we get the green light from the health department," Bogatin said.
The cases are the first among students in the district — staff members at North Bend High School experienced three cases, but no student cases have been reported from the small group of students which was required to quarantine from that school.
The new cases complicate the picture for the district's hopes to reopen more classrooms under the state's new reopening guidelines announced last week.
"I would have said, prior to today, this is working well because we have not had a student case," Bogatin said. But now that the district has seen a positive case among its in-person students, district leaders will be keeping an eye on how the safety protocols are working.
"I'll be curious to watch and to see how our system responds."
