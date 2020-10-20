NORTH BEND — A staff member at North Bend High School has tested positive for COVID-19, and a small group of impacted students is quarantining, school officials announced Monday.
"As members of the school community, we understand that this might raise concerns alongside a caring response," North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin wrote in a message to district families. "We are working closely with Coos Health & Wellness to respond to this news and protect the health of our community."
The school district plans to continue its cleaning and disinfecting protocols, as well as conduct an electrostatic cleaning of the impacted area. Staff and students impacted by the case will be quarantined through Nov. 2 and will coordinate with Coos Health & Wellness contact tracers and investigators, according to the release.
The staff member worked with a limited number of students, so only a few people are impacted, Bogatin said in an interview.
In his statement, Bogatin also reminded district families about the importance of following public health precaution recommendations. Families in the district should be sure to wear face coverings, wash their hands frequently, physically distance and remain at home when sick, he wrote.
"Protect the community by following the Governor’s safety requirements," Bogatin wrote.
Individuals who are concerned about possible exposure can contact Coos Health & Wellness at 541-266-6700.
The case is one of several in county schools since they've reopened for limited in-person instruction, including two Coos Bay elementary schools and a North Bend Christian school.
As far as Bogatin knows, its the first case in North Bend School District. He thinks the district's response procedures are working as they're supposed to — though contact tracing for less formal, impromptu interactions can be a challenge.
"We're still trying to figure out, since this is the first case, how we communicate this information," Bogatin said.
"Everyone has to do their part."
