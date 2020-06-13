NORTH BEND — After receiving more than 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, the North Bend Fire Department is looking to hand out the bottles to fellow first-responders, essential workers, businesses and community members in need.
North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown said the department received the generous donation this month from Reach Out WorldWide and Lowe’s to be distributed out to the community as they see fit.
Amazed that such a large organization such as ROWW would select them to receive this donation, Brown said he feels lucky that the department was given this opportunity.
“We feel really lucky to be able to be the ones to distribute it for our community,” said Brown. “It’s a way that we can be involved to do our part as well to be able to help out.”
Over the weekend, firefighters will continue handing out a number of cases of hand sanitizer to several of the department's community partners, essential workers and businesses in need.
According to Brown, ROWW, a nonprofit organization founded by late actor Paul Walker, has several ties to the community. Walker’s brother, Cody, is a former volunteer firefighter for the department as well as former first-responder with Bay Cities Ambulance in Coos Bay, said Brown.
Firefighters will be handing out any remaining bottles of hand sanitizer on Tuesday, June 16, from noon to 6 p.m. at the fire station located on 1880 McPherson Avenue in North Bend.
Community members from North Bend and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit the station and pick up a bottle or two from the department, according to the North Bend Fire Department’s Facebook page.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people take part in a number of safety guidelines to combat the spread of the new coronavirus which an increased use of hand sanitizer. However, a national shortage of hand sanitizer has made it difficult for many people to get a hold of the product.
