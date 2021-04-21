Mike and Jerri Statham opened Coast Trucking School eight months ago just south of Coos Bay at the suggestion of regional nonprofit Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board.
As hoped, it’s a game-changer for local residents and local employers, says SOWIB Executive Director Kyle Stevens.
“For years these great local jobs have gone unfilled, just because people living here couldn’t get convenient training to pass the state license test,” said Stevens.
Truck driving has been a SOWIB training and employment priority because it consistently leads the Oregon Employment Department “high wage-high demand” regional job lists.
“We knew employers wanted to hire locally, if they could. We started working with Mike Statham when we learned of his successful commercial driving career and his genuine community commitment” Stevens said.
Coast Trucking School is “just what the area needed” said Chuck Bracelin, whose Coos Bay-based company operates more than100 trucks.
“We’ve hired Mike’s students right at the DMV, the minute they’re licensed.”
To date, every student earning a Coast Trucking School certificate has secured a license and, most importantly, a job. With SOWIB’s assistance, Statham ensured that state tuition assistance programs could be used to pay for the four-week course.
Results? According to Coast Trucking School graduate MacArthur Lloyd, whose old job was eliminated by the pandemic, retraining and commercial truck driving has taken his life from “shambles” to “on track to a full recovery and self-reliance.”
SOWIB is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that promotes equitable access to employment for Coos, Curry and Douglas County residents. For more information, see www.sowib.org.
