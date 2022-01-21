BANDON - Due to another surge in COVID-19 cases in Bandon and Coos County and for the health and safety of our patients, staff and the community, we are reinstating a no-visitor protocol and not allowing visitors to Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center at this time.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center takes the safety of our community extremely seriously. As of Jan. 12, COVID-19 cases and testing volumes have reached the highest level of the pandemic in Coos County, Oregon and nationwide, this time due to the Omicron variant.
While the Omicron variant may not make people as severely ill as the Alpha and Delta variants, it is much more contagious.
Despite breakthrough infections, getting vaccinated and boosted are still the best way to avoid hospitalization if you do get sick with COVID-19. The SCHHC Multi-Specialty Clinic offers vaccines and boosters by appointment by calling 541-329-0154.
There are other facilities in the county offering vaccines and boosters.
To make an appointment, visit the Coos County Vaccine Scheduling Website at https://www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/
In an effort to ensure the continuity of SCHHC’s ability to continue to provide healthcare services, we will continue to practice COVID safety precautions for our staff and patients and implement additional protocols to limit the spread of COVID. Some exceptions to SCHHC’s no visitor protocol may apply; e.g. people with disabilities, caregivers, family of patients on comfort care, and parents of pediatric patients, among others.
If you have an appointment or are scheduled for a service (lab work, medical imaging, etc.) you may enter the hospital through the main entrance. Please be aware that you must wear a mask and be screened upon entry.
The Emergency Department is open for people experiencing a health emergency and COVID screening is done prior to entry.
The SCHHC Multi-Specialty Clinic is following the same entry guidelines.
Unless you need emergency care for your symptoms, please don't visit the Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing or treatment. If you have a health condition that doesn't require emergency care, contact your health care provider or an urgent care clinic.
If you do have COVID-19 symptoms, you can get still get tested at SCHHC. Call 541-347-2426 ext. 172 when you arrive at the hospital and you will be instructed on how to receive the test from your vehicle. Those without symptoms who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact their health care provider and follow quarantine guidelines.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, masks, face coverings or face shields are required in all indoor spaces for everyone ages 5 and older.
Thank you for your patience as we navigate the current situation, which is changing daily. We are here to serve you and, as always, have your health and safety forefront in our minds. For more information, call SCHHC at 541-347-2426 or visit our website at http://www.southerncoos.org.
