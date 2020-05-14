COOS BAY — Mingus Park will be a little quieter this summer.
In accordance with Governor Kate Brown’s executive order, which included the cancellation of large gatherings through September, the annual concerts titled Music on the Bay will not occur this summer.
“Yeah, it’s very sad. We bring anywhere from 500 to 750 people there for every concert that we do and it’s going to be sad for the whole community. It’s really a community based program,” said Jim Ring, who helps put on the shows.
For the past 20 years, according to Ring, there have been concerts taking place in the late summer at Mingus Park. What once started as three concerts a year then became six weekly shows that stretched into September.
The goal was to have a little of something for all tastes in music.
“We bring in acts from all over the United States. Try to do different genres every week. We do country, we do blues, we do rock and roll, we had an alternative rock band, we’ve had jazz bands, all that type of thing,” said Ring.
The free concerts cost around $50,000 to put on with that money coming in from donations around the community. Free lodging at a local hotels, dinner and drinks from restaurants, security provided and trailers donated all went along with a local sound and light crew.
With all these facets coming together, Ring said the bands enjoyed it.
“They seem like when they learn it’s a community event and the community is supporting this great program big time, they seem to go a little extra effort on the show they put on,” he said.
While there will be no large gatherings, Ring is hoping that there can be a small concert of around 50 donors for one of the musicians who has plans to fly out to the area.
“We do have one coming, or possibly still coming. I need to talk to their booking agent but in September that we might do a very small show if they allow us to have it. We’re going to pay her anyway if we pay her for a 700 (person show) or 50 or whatever,” said Ring.
After that possible one show, the concert series looks to be back in action next summer.
“The plan is see us in 2021,” said Ring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In