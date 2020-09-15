The Fox Fire was estimated at 10 acres in size when identified by aircraft on Monday and is currently (Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15) estimated to be 100 acres in size — due in large part to strong southwest winds, according to the release. Both ground and air resources are currently working to contain the fire. Part of the ground and aircraft resources are from the Slater and Devil Fire.
"The start of this wildfire is a prime example of the need to be extra careful about anything that can start a wildfire," stated the release. "Valuable resources are being diverted from the Slater Fire to help fight this new fire. Please remember the Klamath National Forest is closed temporarily due to extreme fire conditions. You can still drive through the forest but you cannot get off the road."
Motorists are asked to be sure that safety chains between their tow vehicle and trailer are not dragging on the pavement and creating a shower of sparks. Check tire pressure, tire condition and wheel bearings to minimize the risk metal rims creating sparks. Motorists who need to make an emergency stop and must pull off the road are asked to be aware that hot catalytic converters can quickly ignite tall vegetation beneath a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In