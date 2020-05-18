COOS COUNTY — In an effort to better help survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault during current stay-home orders, a new texting option is now available countywide.
The new service was launched by the SAFE Project, a local organization dedicated to helping abuse survivors.
The text option, which is part of the nonprofit’s current crisis hotline, is a confidential service provided to survivors who may be quarantined or isolated in their homes with an abusive partner.
SAFE Project Executive Director Rachel Espy said the organization has been working on the new texting capability ever since the governor’s executive stay-home order went into effect.
Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic created an extra layer of risk for survivors being forced to stay home, Espy said its advocates quickly began brainstorming ways they could still connect with survivors.
“We realized that survivors were going to be more isolated than they have ever been before and possibly isolated or quarantined with an abusive partner,” said Espy. “So, it was a top priority for us.”
According to Espy, it’s important to note that it may take advocates up to 15 to 30 minutes to respond to survivors over text. That being said, survivors are being advised to utilize the service when they feel they are safe and comfortable to do so.
The texting option is in addition to its 24/7 crisis hotline and is believed that it will help survivors access its services more easily, said Espy. Some survivors are more comfortable reaching out via text while for others it may be a safer option for them to access their advocates, Espy added.
Last month, the SAFE Project also launched its “Not Everyone is Safer at Home” campaign, which included multiple collaborations with businesses and community partners, in placing yard signs with the organization’s contact information.
The signs have been placed throughout the county in front of businesses and homes who participated in the public awareness campaign to let survivors know that assistance is nearby.
“Our main goal is to get our crisis line information in front of as many survivors as we can as safely as we can,” said Espy.
Business and home owners interested in joining can still do so by reaching out to Espy at respy@stopabusecoos.org. The SAFE Project is accepting donations to offset the cost of production for the signs, but the signs are free of charge.
Crisis hotline
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you can find more resources on The SAFE Project’s Facebook page here or you can call its 24/7 crisis hotline at 541-756-7000.
You can also text the word “SAFE” to 541-756-7000 and a confidential advocate will assist you. Keep in mind message and data rates may apply. If you are physical danger and it is safe to do so please contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.
