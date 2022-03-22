A new variant of COVID-19 is beginning to cause concerns in Europe and China and could soon make its way into the United States.
The BA.2 sub-variant of omicron is leading to increased cases in Europe, with Germany and England reporting 250,000 new cases daily due to the stealth sub-variant.
Katrinka McReynolds with Coos Health & Wellness reported Thursday that the climbing cases around the globe will eventually make its way into the United States, likely in the next four to six weeks.
"As usual, larger populations tend to see it first and Coos County is on the trickle down," McReynolds said. "It gets to us a little later."
McReynolds reported Coos County had a new COVID-linked death this week, an 88-year-old woman with underlying conditions.
There were 45 new cases reported in the last week, with 112 active cases as of Thursday. Nine people were hospitalized Thursday.
But overall, news on the pandemic locally was good as the mask mandate was lifted and cases counts remained low.
McReynolds said from firsthand knowledge and what she is hearing, there has been little conflict since the mask mandate was removed.
"We have a percentage of students who are still wearing it," she said. "Just from personal experience being in stores, there's a percentage who are still wearing them. I was in Safeway and I thought, wow, about half the people are still wearing a mask."
McReynolds said the key message right now is letting people decide individually whether they want to wear a mask or not.
"I think that's the important message at this point - now you can choose," she said. 'People who want to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do that. Those who were ready to take the masks off likely did so as soon as they heard the mandate was being lifted."
McReynolds said with the case count dropping and with most tests now being taken at home, Coos Health & Wellness has also changed its policy toward contact tracing and investigating cases. She said the only investigations ongoing now are in congregate care settings such as jails and senior living facilities.
The key right now, McReynolds said, is to treat any illness as a serious one.
"If you're feeling sick, please don't expose other people to it," she said. "It doesn't matter if it's COVID, the flu or a head cold. No one likes feeling sick anyway."
McReynolds said with the new variant possibly coming this way, it is time to stock up on home tests to be ready.
"We may see other variants coming out and we may see increased incidences of getting COVID," she said. "Testing is available at all the chambers of commerce and also at libraries. We are encouraging people to pick up a test kit. Make sure you have one or two on hand so if you feel sick, you can do a COVID test and make sure you are not going to expose others."
