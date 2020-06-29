COOS COUNTY — A new presumptive positive COVID-19 case is being reported in Coos County.
During Monday afternoon’s press briefing, Coos Health and Wellness announced that the county has 36 positive cases, five presumptive cases, and one COVID-19 hospitalization.
“We will (also) start reporting … new cases in the last 28 days so we have an idea of what we’re currently dealing with,” said Cynthia Edwards, public information officer for CHW.
She announced that just in the last 28 days, the county has seen 10 new cases of COVID-19.
“As we go into the holiday weekend, we want to stress for people to limit travel as much as possible … keep it to essential travel,” she advised, referencing the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. “Cases are increasing across the nation … in Oregon and our own backyard …. Even though we all like a good barbecue, now is not the time to do that. We need to stay within our households and not have cross contamination."
Edwards emphasized that the current cases being seen in the area are a direct result of traveling either outside of Coos County or outside the state.
“We’re seeing a direct result of taking those kind of risks and want to encourage people to be cautious because we don’t want to see this trend continue with the spread of cases,” she said.
According to CHW’s epidemiologist Brian Leon, the new presumptive positive case is connected to the overall “cluster” that was seen last week after a family traveled to Portland. This new presumptive positive individual was already on CHW’s radar when they developed symptoms “that met the criteria to be a presumptive case — fever and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,” he said.
Also on Monday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new statewide requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This new mandate will begin on Wednesday, July 1.
“The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces,” read a press release from Brown’s office.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” said Governor Kate Brown in the release. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.
“… The actions we take now can protect our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians from this disease, and prevent the need for another statewide shutdown. We are truly all in this together.”
