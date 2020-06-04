Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS COUNTY — On Monday, Coos Health and Wellness announced it will be hosting its COVID-19 virtual town halls every second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 9.

The meetings, which will continue to be streamed live on YouTube, will discuss changes in COVID-19 guidance as well as federal, state and local directions for people as consumers, according to a public notice released by CHW.

“If you would like to ask questions, you can email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us or ask during the live feed in the comments section,” read the notice. “We look forward to having you join us.”

Anyone interested in viewing the town hall is advised to visit Coos Health and Wellness’ YouTube page, here.

