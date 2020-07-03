COOS COUNTY — A new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Coos County.
It was announced during the Coos Health and Wellness press briefing on Thursday, where Incident Commander Eric Gleason said the new patient is a youth.
“We were tracking it and now it’s a positive (case),” he said. “It was a person under monitoring that wasn’t presumptive but escalated to a positive.”
When asked if this person had traveled out of Coos County, he said that information wasn’t available at the time of the briefing.
“We were watching this case due to contact they had with a positive case …,” he said. “She started showing symptoms and then was tested.”
As the Fourth of July weekend begins, Gleason encouraged the public to take proper precautions such as washing hands and wearing masks.
“We saw an increase in cases statewide after Memorial Day and hope we don’t see another (increase) after July 4th,” he said.
In a press release from Coos Health and Wellness on Thursday evening, listing 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days, the public was reminded that traveling “still comes with risks.”
“Please keep this in mind as you plan your activities for the … holiday weekend,” the release said. “High risk activities include large gatherings, even with family members, travel outside of our area, and gatherings indoors with those from outside your household. You can reduce your risk by attending or hosting smaller gatherings outside, staying six feet apart and wearing a face covering … Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be.”
