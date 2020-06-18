COOS COUNTY — A new positive case of COVID-19 is being reported in Coos County.
Around midnight on Wednesday the positive test result was recorded for a Coos County male who is over 60 years old. The test was conducted at Bay Area Hospital and is the 31st positive case in the county with two presumptive positives in the area.
“As far as where he may have been infected, he actually has been traveling out of state with his spouse in an RV,” said Coos Health and Wellness epidemiologist Brian Leon on Thursday afternoon.
The individual experienced symptoms of a cough, shortness of breath and a fever last Sunday after the conclusion of the road trip. The individual was traveling with his spouse.
“The amount of exposure is fairly low. They arrived back this last weekend. Symptoms started within a day of arriving arriving back,” said Leon.
“So now we’re very confident that since they had been gone for several weeks (and) had gotten it from wherever they had been recently traveling. And they kind of made a circuit through a few states. But they didn’t have very much in the way of close contact.”
The partner of the individual has not yet been tested but has not shown any symptoms. They will be regarded as a close contact — which means they will report their symptoms to Coos Health and Wellness — but are not a presumptive positive.
“In order to be presumptive you need to be a close contact and have to present two of the following: cough, shortness of breath, fever, a new loss of taste or smell or a viral evidence of pneumonia,” said Leon.
Due to the nature of their trip, it will be hard to pinpoint where the virus came from.
“There were some public places that they have been that will make it probably nearly impossible, yet again, to find out who exactly they got it from,” said Leon.
“However, going the other direction, we are aware of about half a dozen or so close contacts that we’re in the process of getting followed up on to hopefully stop the spread of illness.”
This latest case has come amidst an active week of positive cases around the state. On Wednesday evening the Oregon Health Authority had reported 6,366 cases statewide.
