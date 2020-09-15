MARION COUNTY — On Sept. 7, multiple fires along Highway 22 swept through the Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site, destroying much of the popular BLM-managed campground.
Upon visiting the site, an American flag that had not been lowered upon evacuation was found proudly flying over the charred ground.
The much-loved Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site just 30 minutes east of Salem featured dozens of campsites, well-groomed hiking trails and tremendous river access, including a boat ramp, in the Cascade foothills.
Apart from the flag, “very little else remains at the recreation site,” according to Northwest District Manager Jose Linares.
