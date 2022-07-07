Naloxone Training NBPL Flyer.png

On Wednesday, July 20th, the North Bend Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4:00 and ending at 6:00 p.m.

What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e., Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose.

Naloxone has been used for more than 40 years and is safe with little to no side effects. Naloxone is not addictive and has no potential for abuse. It is not a controlled substance and is available over the counter in 46 states.

The events will be held in person, with limited space available at the library. For those wishing to attend in person, please sign up by going to https://tinyurl.com/NaloxoneNBPL .

As in-person space is limited, requests will be honored on a first-registered, first-served basis.

For more information, please go to the North Bend Public Library website at http://libraries.ne.gov/northbend/.

