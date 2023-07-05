Naloxone Training

On Monday, July 10, the Coos Bay Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4:00 and ending at 6:00 p.m.

What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e.: Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose.

Naloxone has been used for more than 40 years and is safe with little to no side effects. Naloxone is not addictive and has no potential for abuse. It is not a controlled substance and is available over the counter in 46 states.

The event will be held in person. For more information, please go to the Coos Bay Public Library Facebook page or call Tammy Aley at 541-808-7244.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments