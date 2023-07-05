On Monday, July 10, the Coos Bay Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4:00 and ending at 6:00 p.m.
What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e.: Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose.
Naloxone has been used for more than 40 years and is safe with little to no side effects. Naloxone is not addictive and has no potential for abuse. It is not a controlled substance and is available over the counter in 46 states.
The event will be held in person. For more information, please go to the Coos Bay Public Library Facebook page or call Tammy Aley at 541-808-7244.
