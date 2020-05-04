MYRTLE POINT — The City of Myrtle Point announced Friday it’s extending its state of emergency declaration, which was passed in March, to allow for city officials to continue to seek aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Myrtle Point City Manager Darin Nicholson, the declaration had a termination date of May 1. The extension will allow the city to continue to implement a number of temporary rules and policies needed to combat the novel coronavirus.
As previously reported in The World, Myrtle Point Mayor Bill Schaefer said the declaration was signed to keep the city’s citizens safe as the virus is known to cause serious illness and/or loss of life for individuals especially people with underlying health conditions.
The declaration was also approved locally as a way to remain compliant with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide executive order and to receive resources from state and federal governments.
The City of Myrtle Point’s full emergency declaration can be viewed on its website at www.ci.myrtlepoint.or.us.
According to the declaration, the state of emergency will remain in effect until terminated by the city manager.
