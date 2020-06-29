PORTLAND — There were 524 new COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases over the weekend, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
On Saturday, 277 cases were reported by OHA with one new COVID-19 death, raising the state's death toll to 202. Sunday, there were 247 new COVID-19 cases reported with no new deaths. The state's total cases are now at 8,341.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).
See information below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Correction: On Friday, OHA erroneously reported that Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death was a woman who tested positive on June 22. We regret the error. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon is 202.
In Coos County, there have been 40 COVID-19 cases, no deaths and 2,594 people have tested negative. In Douglas County, there have been 38 cases, no deaths and 4,783 people have tested negative. In Curry County, there have been seven cases, no deaths and 657 people have tested negative.
The counties with the highest counts are Multnomah, with 2,139 cases, 69 deaths and 47,772 people who have tested negative; Marion, with 1,475 cases, 41 deaths and 16,224 people who have tested negative; Washington, with 1,287 cases, 20 deaths and 30,322 who have tested negative; Clackamas with 699 cases, 24 deaths and 21,582 people who have tested negative; Umatilla, with 467 cases, four deaths and 3,347 testing negative; and Lincoln with 310 cases, two deaths and 4,521 people testing negative.
COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard
Starting Monday, June 29, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.
Here are a few things to note about the change:
- The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.
- On Monday the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
- The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily along with historic updates, on the OHA website.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
