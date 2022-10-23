The Jynneos vaccine, the vaccine currently used for Monkeypox, is becoming more available throughout the nation.
Coos Health & Wellness has a limited supply of the vaccine and will be implementing a screening process for those interested in receiving the Jynneos vaccine. The following eligibility criteria will be implemented throughout Oregon to determine the ability to receive the vaccine:
- Anyone who has been identified by public health as a contact of someone with monkeypox
- Anyone who has had close contact with someone with monkeypox
- Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox virus testing
- Clinicians who have had a high-risk occupational exposure (e.g., examined monkeypox lesions or collected monkeypox specimens without using recommended personal protective equipment)
- Anyone who anticipates having or has had recent direct skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person AND who knows other people in their social circles or communities who have had monkeypox
- Anyone whose healthcare provider recommends vaccination against monkeypox
- Anyone who is sexually active with two or more partners or have a sexual partner with two or more partners
- Anyone who is living with HIV
- Anyone who is eligible to take HIV PrEP or is taking HIV PrEP
- Anyone who, since June 1, 2022, has had a new sex partner
- Anyone who, in the past year, has been diagnosed with gonorrhea, chlamydia or syphilis
- Anyone who, in the past year, has had sex with an anonymous partner, attended a sex[1]on-site venue, or has had group sex
- Anyone who trades sex for money, goods, or services
- Anyone who works in sex-on-site venues or dance in adult entertainment venues
If you feel you meet this criteria or to find additional information related to the Monkeypox virus please go to the Coos Health & Wellness website or call 541-266-6700
