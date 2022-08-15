UPDATE: Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have been located and are no longer considered missing.
On Thursday, June 11, 2022, deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. Deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson's whereabouts.
Further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned to her guardian.
On Friday, June 12, 2022, deputies spoke with Smith again who confirmed she had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when she previously provided statements to deputies. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where she was lodged for Custodial Interference in the First Degree.
Previous Coverage
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing.
Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7, 2022. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road on August 8, 2022. It is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year-old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
Smith prefers the name “Dallas” and is described as 5'4", 248lbs with green eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description is unknown.
Gibson is described as 5'03", 135lbs, with brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts, and black high-top shoes.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Smith or Gibson, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 refrencing case #22-3326.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In